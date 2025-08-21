No first-time Aadhaar card for people above 18 in Assam: Himanta

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday declared that individuals above 18 years of age will no longer be eligible for first-time Aadhaar enrolment in the state, barring limited exceptions. The step, he explained, was intended to prevent illegal immigrants from using the Aadhaar system as a stepping stone towards acquiring Indian citizenship.

Following a cabinet meeting in state capital Guwahati, Sarma announced that only a one-month grace period — between 1 and 30 September — will be available for adult residents who have never enrolled for Aadhaar to obtain the document. Beyond that, new Aadhaar registrations for people over 18 will be discontinued permanently, save for a few groups.

Tea Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes above the age of 18 will continue to be eligible for Aadhaar enrolment for another year. The chief minister said this carve-out was necessary because Aadhaar coverage among these communities had not yet reached full saturation.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar enrolment is open to all residents of India without any age restrictions; even newborns are entitled to be registered.

Sarma, however, argued that the state government’s move was a safeguard to ensure the integrity of the identity system. "The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last one year," he said.

He further explained that if a genuine Indian citizen above 18 were somehow excluded from the Aadhaar framework, they could still apply through the office of the district commissioner, who would verify credentials and authorise Aadhaar only in the "rarest of the rare" cases.