No fish prasadam distribution in Hyderabad this year too

There will be no fish prasadam distribution for asthama patients in Hyderabad for a third consecutive year in view of Covid-19 pandemic.



Bathini Goud family has decided not to conduct the annual event this year too as a precautionary measure.



Bathini Harinath Goud and his family members had cancelled the fish prasadam distribution in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, the second wave of Covid forced the cancellation.

Though the pandemic situation this year is under control, Goud said they have decided not to organise distribution as a measure of abundant precaution.