'No flight risk involved', Delhi HC allows Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy to fly abroad

The high court had on June 1, 2022 allowed the Roys to travel abroad stating that the duo had cooperated with the CBI. The single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma had passed the order.



The CBI had argued that the investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities was still on and that the Roys were 'flight risks'.



However, Justice Varma had concluded that there was no material to show that the couple posed a flight risk.



"It is also not shown or established that they have failed to render cooperation in the ongoing investigation. From the materials placed on behalf of the applicants, it is manifest that the petitioners have deep-rooted ties in the country and consequently the prayer for interim permission as made would merit acceptance," he had said.



In 2017, the CBI had registered a case against the Roys alleging financial irregularities during the couple's tenure on the NDTV's managing committee.