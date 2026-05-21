No fuel shortage in India, pumps denying supply being pulled up: Govt

The Centre on Thursday asserted that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country and warned that petrol pumps refusing supply or dispensing fuel in reduced quantities are being strictly monitored and pulled up.

Senior government officials said fuel supplies are being maintained at all retail outlets across India and the government is continuously monitoring the situation through regular feedback from petrol pumps.

Officials also clarified that there has been no cut in crude oil imports from Russia, ensuring uninterrupted supplies to Indian refineries and public sector oil marketing companies.

According to officials, higher fuel sales at some outlets are primarily driven by increased diesel demand during the harvesting season. They also pointed to a shift in consumers from private fuel retailers to public sector petrol pumps after some private companies reportedly raised prices.

“Institutional and commercial consumers are also moving towards retail outlets of public sector oil companies because bulk fuel sales are currently priced nearly Rs 20 higher in line with international rates,” an official said.