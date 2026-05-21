No fuel shortage in India, pumps denying supply being pulled up: Govt
Senior officials say fuel supplies remain normal across India as the government monitors the situation through petrol pump feedback
The Centre on Thursday asserted that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country and warned that petrol pumps refusing supply or dispensing fuel in reduced quantities are being strictly monitored and pulled up.
Senior government officials said fuel supplies are being maintained at all retail outlets across India and the government is continuously monitoring the situation through regular feedback from petrol pumps.
Officials also clarified that there has been no cut in crude oil imports from Russia, ensuring uninterrupted supplies to Indian refineries and public sector oil marketing companies.
According to officials, higher fuel sales at some outlets are primarily driven by increased diesel demand during the harvesting season. They also pointed to a shift in consumers from private fuel retailers to public sector petrol pumps after some private companies reportedly raised prices.
“Institutional and commercial consumers are also moving towards retail outlets of public sector oil companies because bulk fuel sales are currently priced nearly Rs 20 higher in line with international rates,” an official said.
The government further defended this week’s Rs 3.91 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, claiming the increase was among the lowest globally despite rising crude oil costs.
Officials cited data compiled by GlobalPetrolPrices.com to argue that India’s 4.4 per cent fuel price hike was significantly lower than increases witnessed in several major economies.
An IndianOil official said public sector oil companies had absorbed the rising crude costs for 76 days before implementing the partial price increase.
“The Rs 3.91 hike restores only part of the increase in crude costs. In contrast, many countries have passed on much steeper increases directly to consumers,” the official said.
According to the figures cited by officials, petrol prices in Pakistan have risen by around 55 per cent over the past three months, while Malaysia and the UAE have recorded increases of roughly 56 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.
In the United States, petrol prices have reportedly increased by nearly 45 per cent and diesel by 48 per cent due to lower tax buffers and rapid market-linked adjustments.
European countries have also seen notable increases. Petrol prices in the United Kingdom have risen by around 19 per cent and diesel by 34 per cent, while Germany and France have also recorded double-digit increases.
In Asia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have managed to limit petrol price hikes to below 20 per cent, although diesel prices have surged more sharply, with Singapore witnessing a 65 per cent jump in diesel prices.
Officials maintained that despite global volatility and rising crude prices linked to geopolitical tensions, India has managed to keep fuel price increases relatively moderate while ensuring uninterrupted supply nationwide.
With IANS inputs
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