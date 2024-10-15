No impediment in appointment of MLCs: Maharashtra govt to HC

On Tuesday, 15 October, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that there was no impediment in the appointment of seven MLCs for the 12 vacant posts in the state legislative council.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf told a division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar that there was no stay or injunction from the court or any assurance given by the government that the appointment would not be made.

This was after an advocate appearing for a former municipal corporator and Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, Sunil Modi, told the bench that the appointment of the seven MLCs was being done even as an order was reserved on his plea challenging the withdrawal of a list of 12 MLC nominees sent to the governor in 2020 by the then-MVA government.

Modi's advocate Harshad Shrikandhe told the bench that the petitioner only wanted to bring to the HC's notice the development of the appointment of seven MLCs and nothing else.

The bench queried if the seven nominated members included persons from among the 12 nominated in the withdrawn list.

Saraf replied in the negative and said, "There is no stay or injunction granted on the appointment and no assurance also given that the appointment would not be made."

The HC, on October 7, concluded hearing in Modi's PIL and reserved the judgement.