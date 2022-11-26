No institution is perfect in a Constitutional democracy: CJI

The CJI said that getting good people in the judiciary and paying them high salaries would not reform the collegium.



"Getting good people to enter the judiciary, getting good lawyers to enter the judiciary is not just the function about reforming the collegium. Getting to be judges is not a function of how much salary you give to the judges," he said.



Chandrachud added that people become judges due to a sense of commitment for public service, as the salary of a judge will be a fraction of what a successful lawyer makes at the end of the day.



"Becoming a judge is call of conscience," he said.



Chandrachud also said that the legal profession needs to shed its colonial underpinnings and the strict dress code for lawyers, particularly in summer, could be reconsidered.



"The strictness on attire should not lead to moral policing of woman lawyers," he said.



The Chief Justice emphasised that when we need to have good people within the system, it is essential to mentor young people by giving them the ability to become judges, and it is necessary to ensure that young lawyers are mentored by the judges.