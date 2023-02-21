No investors will come to India if BJP keeps bulldozing homes of poor, intimidating media: Akhilesh Yadav

Referring to the death of Apna Dal-Sonelal's MLA Rahul Prakash Kol due to cancer, the former chief minister said, "Today, so many people are dying due to cancer, but you (BJP) will not build a cancer institute, you will not build a hospital."



"You (BJP) are the people of the government who want to build your own temple," he said without elaborating which temple he was talking about.



On the presentation of the budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly on Wednesday, the SP president said, "Six budgets of this government have come so far. What did anyone get? No one got anything... the income of the farmers did not get doubled."



"Unemployment and inflation are at their peak. The increase in the price of diesel and petrol has resulted in an increase in prices of vegetables and food items," he claimed.



Describing the manhandling of mediapersons by security personnel during a protest by SP members in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Monday as "unfortunate", Yadav said action should be taken against the guilty.