No link to rioting, attempt made to give mala fide colour to lawful demolitions: UP govt to SC

The state government justified demolitions, which were carried out in Prayagraj and Kanpur following protests against the BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad.



The state government said that allegations are completely false and misleading, and none of the actual affected parties have moved the top court in connection with the lawful demolition actions. It further added that the petitioner has deliberately obfuscated the true facts to paint a nefarious picture of alleged mala fides on the part of the administration, and that too, without stating any facts on affidavits.



"The petitioner, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, has failed to place on record the facts duly supported by affidavits and has merely hand picked certain media, reporting to make unfounded allegations against the state machinery and its officers, and seeks sweeping omnibus reliefs unfounded in either law or fact," the Uttar Pradesh government said.



The state government, in connection with the demolition carried out in Kanpur, said the factum of the constructions being illegal, has also been admitted by the two builders over there. Also, in the case of demolition of Javed Mohammed's house, the state government said local residents complained against the illegal constructions and use of the residential property for commercial purposes for running the office of 'Welfare Party of India'.