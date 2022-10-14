No longer working to Diwali deadline for India trade pact, says UK trade minister

The Diwali timeline had been announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his India visit in April and it was widely expected that it would prove a tight deadline given the political upheaval that followed in the UK. Home Secretary Suella Braverman's recent comments raising concerns over the prospect of visa concessions for India as part of an FTA were also seen as throwing the talks off-track.



As we line up deals with huge markets around the globe, including India and CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership), I can't wait to celebrate the even greater wins which lie ahead, said Badenoch, during her visit to the Glenkinchie Distillery in Scotland.



She pointed out that the UK has unlocked export markets worth over GBP 100 million by smashing trade barriers that deterred alcohol sales to multiple countries across South America and Africa. Her department said the FTA being negotiated could lower tariffs and simplify other issues like customs to help Scottish distilleries sell more to India. The UK exported GBP 146 million worth of whisky to India last year from distilleries such as Glenkinchie but faced steep tariffs of up to 150 per cent. With India forecast to become the world's third-largest economy with a middle class of a quarter of a billion by 2050, any greater access to the market could be hugely significant for UK businesses, DIT noted.