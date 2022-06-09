No major relief from intense heat till June 15: IMD

Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.



"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he said.



Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.



"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely, he added.



The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.



"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.