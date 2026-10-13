No matter which institution plays a role, people's resistance to continue: Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc meet

We are fighting together to restore genuine democracy in our country, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha says net is closing around Modi, Shah and Gyanesh

⁠Modi’s vote-chori stands completely exposed: Kharge

Will challenge denotification of Jantar Mantar as protest site

The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday, 13 October, vowed to fight unitedly for the "restoration of democracy" in the country and bring to justice those responsible for "vote chori", with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that political resistance would continue.

The opposition leaders along with civil society members got together at Gandhi's residence to discuss the way forward with their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and "vote chori". They also discussed the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for holding protests, with Gandhi saying "we are going to challenge the decision".

Opposition leaders have already taken to the streets through a series of protests and have knocked at the doors of President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court by filing a joint petition against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, the Leader of Opposition named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said this is the opposition's commitment that the people who have indulged in ‘vote chori’ would be brought to justice.

"We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests, there is one singular protest and the protest has one mission—'restoration of democracy in India'. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, the election system has been destroyed, the Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule," Rahul Gandhi said, flanked by party chief Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders.