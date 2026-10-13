No matter which institution plays a role, people's resistance to continue: Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc meet
We are united against vote theft, there are no parallel protests, fight for restoration of democracy to continue and guilty will be punished: Opposition
We are fighting together to restore genuine democracy in our country, says Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha says net is closing around Modi, Shah and Gyanesh
Modi’s vote-chori stands completely exposed: Kharge
Will challenge denotification of Jantar Mantar as protest site
The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday, 13 October, vowed to fight unitedly for the "restoration of democracy" in the country and bring to justice those responsible for "vote chori", with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that political resistance would continue.
The opposition leaders along with civil society members got together at Gandhi's residence to discuss the way forward with their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and "vote chori". They also discussed the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for holding protests, with Gandhi saying "we are going to challenge the decision".
Opposition leaders have already taken to the streets through a series of protests and have knocked at the doors of President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court by filing a joint petition against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, the Leader of Opposition named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said this is the opposition's commitment that the people who have indulged in ‘vote chori’ would be brought to justice.
"We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests, there is one singular protest and the protest has one mission—'restoration of democracy in India'. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, the election system has been destroyed, the Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule," Rahul Gandhi said, flanked by party chief Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders.
Criticising the government for denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site, Rahul Gandhi said it is not going to be so “simple for the government of India to do this” as people of India will fight for their voice to be heard. He said Jantar Mantar is a venue of expression of the people and the government has decided it can no longer be used for expression of democratic feelings.
Kharge said that Modi’s ‘vote chori’ has been completely exposed and everyone across the country was now aware how the Modi government in collusion with the Election Commission was stealing elections for the BJP.
"We have extreme respect for the Supreme Court, for the Chief Justice of India, for the judicial system. They have a role to play; we hope they will play that role. No matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role or not, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue and it will triumph," Gandhi said.
"It is our commitment that the people who have done this—Mr. Modi, who is the main architect, Amit Shah, who is implementer, Gyanesh Kumar and others—they need to understand that the net is closing around them... We assure you that all would be brought to justice," he asserted.
He thanked people for participating in the massive protest on the streets and the march to Supreme Court on 12 October. He asserted that what they saw on Monday was "an expression not of political parties standing here, but of the people of India".
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said everyone had seen the manner in which the CEC tried to "crush" democracy at the behest of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and the BJP.
"We all are united to save democracy and are ready to make any sacrifice," he said.
CPI general secretary D Raja said people were angry and were demanding the CEC's resignation. He said the government cannot suppress the movement and vowed to fight for the restoration of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.
CPI-M general secretary M A Baby said, "We will take our protest forward. The government first committed 'vote chori' and is now involved in stealing the Jantar Mantar protest site."
NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule said the Constitution is in danger and the united fight against "vote chori" will continue.
"Gyanesh Kumar must be dismissed and criminal proceedings be initiated against him and other officials who are involved in 'vote chori'," she asserted.
AISA president Neha Bora said the BJP compromised on democracy and the Constitution because it never had a role in making India's democracy.