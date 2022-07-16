No more film shooting around Kerala Secretariat now

The imposing Secretariat building was built in 1869 and the Roman and Dutch style of architecture was employed for it and is now a prime heritage property also.



Hitherto, permission was given to shoot inside the Secretariat building, which also houses the complex of the Kerala Legislative Assembly where the sittings was held till 1998, following which it now is being held in the exclusive complex of the Assembly, located a few kms from the old assembly.