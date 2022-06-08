No need for anti-conversion law in Bihar: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that there was "no need" for an anti-conversion law in the state where the government was "alert" and members of different religious communities lived in peace.



He gave the statement when asked by journalists about the need for such a law in the wake of reports appearing in the press, sporadically, about Hindus allegedly changing their faith following enticements offered by proselytizers.



"The government has always been alert here. And all people, be they from any religious group, live in peace. Hence such a move is not required here," the chief minister said emphatically.