No need for deployment of central forces at Vizhinjam: LDF and Congress

The high court asked the state and central governments to discuss the possibility of deploying the central forces there on a plea by Adani Group seeking the same.



Congress MP and former president of Kerala PCC K Muraleedharan was also opposed to the stationing of central forces.



"The protest cannot be stopped through intimidation by bringing central forces. If the state government objects, central forces will not come," he said.



"However, if the state government wants central forces here under the garb of helping Adani, then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be responsible for any action taken by them," Muraleedharan, son of Congress leader and former chief minister K Karunakaran, said.



He said discussions are the only way to resolve the issue.



"We started the project and therefore, we want it to be implemented, but not at the cost of the tears of the fisherfolk. Their concerns have to be resolved," he said.



Devarkovil said that discussions were going on, even unofficially, with the protesting fisherfolk. With the assembly session set to convene from December 5, the Chief Minister and other ministers would be in the state capital and therefore, more talks were possible, the minister said.



He also said no one with common sense would seek halting a project which costs thousands of crores of public money and also that there was no need for a fresh study by putting the work on hold.



The minister added that a high-level committee was already conducting a study and it submits reports every six months.



"There is nothing to indicate in any of the studies that there could be adverse impacts due to the project," he said.



Around 40 police personnel were injured in the Vizhinjam police station attack in which 3,000 protesters took part on November 27 after which Adani moved the high court seeking protection from central forces.