No. of fresh COVID-19 cases lowest in India since May 12, 2020

With 3,614 fresh cases, the lowest since May 12, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,29,87,875, while the number of active cases of the infection has dipped to 40,559, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.



The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.



The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.