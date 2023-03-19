No Opposition front is possible without Congress: Jairam Ramesh

He said 16 political parties are united on the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.



The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not sign the letter to the director of the Enforcement Directorate, but they were with us in spirit if not in body, he said.



"There are 16 parties and let me say one thing very categorically that the Supreme Court committee is no substitute for a JPC. The terms of reference of the Supreme Court committee are limited in scope, it is only a JPC that can unravel the full dimensions of this politico-economic scam," he said on the Adani issue.



"Whatever Mr Adani has done in India and abroad, he has done with the full blessings, support and patronage of the prime minister. The Supreme Court-monitored inquiry is not going into any of these issues," he said.



So far, the Congress party has raised 93 questions, soon we will be reaching 100, Ramesh noted, talking about the party's 'Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun' series under which it has been asking questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani issue.