No penal provision to make political parties liable for non-fulfilment of promises: Allahabad HC

The court said, "The election manifesto promulgated by any political party is a statement of their policy, view, promises and vow during the elections, which is not the binding force and the same cannot be implemented through the courts of law."



"Even there is no penal provision under any statute to bring the political parties within the clutches of enforcement authorities in case they fail to fulfil their promises as made in the election manifesto," the court observed in its judgment.



Earlier, lower courts had rejected the petition, after which the petitioner approached the High Court.