No place for cremation, burial in flood-hit Silchar

The residents in Assam's Silchar city are facing problems as all the crematory and burial grounds are submerged in water due to floods.

People were seen waiting with the lifeless bodies of their loved ones in the buildings, desperately looking for help. Some were carrying the bodies in makeshift boats in search of burial grounds.

Till now, there has been no respite for the citizens despite cumulative efforts of the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, and the Air Force.

The flood situation remains unchanged despite a slight decrease in the water level of Barak River.