No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre

Government has no plans to reduce the age of consent for consensual relationships, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question whether the government is considering changing the age of consent for consensual relationships to 16 years from the present 18 years, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the question "does not arise".

The minister said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012 enacted to safeguard children from sexual abuse and sexual offences clearly defines a child as any person below the age of 18 years.