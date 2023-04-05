No plans to stop use of nuclear power: Govt

Government does not propose to stop the use of nuclear energy in the future and has approved building 10 atomic power reactors at a cost of Rs 1.05 lakh crore by 2031, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



"No, sir," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said in response to a question from BSP member Malook Nagar who sought to know whether the government proposes to completely stop the use of nuclear energy in future and develop conventional energy sources in a phased manner.