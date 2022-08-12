No PM ambitions but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained that he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a positive role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

Kumar also made light of apprehensions of misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against the new dispensation in Bihar, which has achieved power after ousting the BJP, and said those habituated to misuse will face public ire .