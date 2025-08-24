No political activities in temples: Kerala HC to devaswom boards

The Kerala High Court has directed three prominent devaswom boards in the state to ensure that premises of temples under their control are not used for any political activity.

The direction to the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar devaswom boards was issued by a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and K.V. Jayakumar on a plea by Ernakulam resident N. Prakash.

In his plea, Prakash had claimed that various temple premises, like the Tali Temple at Kozhikode, Sree Indilayappan Temple at Attingal and Kadakkal Devi Temple in Kollam, were used for the promotion of political activities. "Such activities are inappropriate and hurt the feelings of the devotees," he said.

The Malabar Devaswom Board had told the court that it was "not pragmatic" for the devaswom boards to issue directions regulating the selection of any forms of events or performing acts, other than those connected with the customary poojas, rites, and rituals of the temple.

It also said that misuse of the temple and its precincts, by violating the provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, was actionable under the said law and no direction from the court was necessary.

Moreover, innumerable people had participated and enjoyed the cultural events referred to by Prakash, it said.