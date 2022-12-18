No private lawyers for govt departments in UP

This comes days after Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra wrote to the state government telling it that the practice of engaging special private counsel in the High Court and especially in the Lucknow bench has increased of late.



It is noticed that special private counsels are being engaged even in simple cases which can be argued by the already appointed state law officers in the High Court, he said in his letter.



"This kind of unnecessary engagement of special private counsel draws heavy burden on public exchequer as the fees of the special private counsel is paid around Rs five lakh per hearing which means if the case got listed three times in a month, the state government would have to cough up Rs fifteen lakh in a month," Mishra had stated in his letter.