No progress expected from India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting: Experts

"This is especially so until Washington has the ability to offer GSP benefits to India as an incentive. But there are also broader policy opportunities that neither side should lose sight of, particularly on digital trade and services," he said.



"Ensuring commitments to the cross-border data flow to maximize the growth of both countries' digital economies will have a far bigger impact on long-term trade growth than tit-for-tat tariff reductions," he said.



Gardner said that despite a long list of irritants, there is much to celebrate. As every investor knows, however, past performance is not always indicative of future results.



"Expectations are conspicuously modest from the TPF with stakeholders anticipating a summit short on tangible outcomes. The sides may be meeting primarily out of recognition of the importance of high-level trade dialogue between the two responsible cabinet officials," said Atman Trivedi, who served as Senior Director for Policy in Global Markets at the US Commerce Department during the Obama administration.



The US and India habitually enter trade discussions from different vantage points that reflect starkly different economic circumstances, traditions, and systems, he said.



"At present and for the foreseeable future, neither country is keen to make concessions on tariff and non-tariff barriers," Trivedi said.



Observing that India-US trade talks have not gained as much traction in the Biden administration as during Biden's predecessor Donald Trump's tenure when the two sides were close to a mini-trade deal, Adnan Ahmad Ansari, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, said the restart of the TPF provides an opportunity to change that.



Washington and New Delhi would be wise to use the TPF to discuss areas of alignment on inclusive digital trade, as well as potential digital cooperation during India's G-20 presidency, said Anand Raghuraman, a nonresident fellow at the South Asia Center and a director of Global Public Policy at Mastercard.



According to the commerce ministry, in 2021-22, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at USD 119.42 billion as against USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21