No progress in probe into allegations against Bengal Guv: Police

None of the employees of the Raj Bhavan turned up at the Hare Street Police Station on Tuesday, 7 May in connection with the investigation of the allegation of molestation made by a woman employee against Governor CV Ananda Bose, a senior police officer said.

The Raj Bhavan is yet to share CCTV footage with the investigating police officers as sought, the officer added.

"There is no progress in the investigation today. No one from the Raj Bhavan has appeared for questioning," the officer told PTI.

On Sunday, 5 May the governor had directed all staffers of the Raj Bhavan to ignore any communication from the Kolkata Police in connection with the woman’s complaint against him.