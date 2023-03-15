No question of apology: Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul's remarks in UK

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK and that those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" the people of the country with his comments abroad.

The BJP and several senior ministers have been demanding an apology from Gandhi over his "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK.

"I would like to ask a question to the people demanding an apology (from Rahul Gandhi): (what about) when Modiji went to five-six countries and humiliated the people of our country and we were told by him that being born in India is a sin," Kharge said.