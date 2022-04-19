No religious procession in UP to be taken out without permission: Adityanath

Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious.

During the course of a review meeting on law and order with senior officials on Monday, he said everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religious ideology.

"Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before giving permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintenance of peace and harmony.