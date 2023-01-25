No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.



However, opposition parties have slammed the government's move to block access to the documentary.



The JNU administration, in an advisory on Monday, had said that the union had not taken its permission for the event and it should be cancelled as it could "disturb peace and harmony".



The university in an advisory on Monday had said, "It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of the JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary or movie (titled) "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24 January 2023, at 9:00 pm in Teflas."



No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration, it had said.



The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. The documentary has not been screened in India.