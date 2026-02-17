No such country exists: SC to petitioner who claimed Vanuatu citizenship

The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked “there is no country like that” while hearing a bail plea of an accused who claimed to be a citizen of Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, during proceedings in a cheating case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria was hearing a petition challenging a Calcutta High Court order denying bail. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that he had been in custody for nearly one year and three months and had already secured bail in four other cases.

“You are a citizen of which country?” the bench asked. When the lawyer replied that the petitioner was a citizen of Vanuatu, the judges enquired whether he had travelled there. On being told no, the bench observed, “There is no country like that. We also know a country called Kailasa. Similar to that,” according to court proceedings.

The remark appeared to reference claims by self-styled godman Nithyananda about a fictional nation called the “United States of Kailasa”.