No third chance for students who have missed two phases of CBSE exams

In view of the Covid infection, the CBSE and various state governments have made elaborate arrangements for these board examinations. Sanitization drive and social distancing are being followed in schools before and during the examination.

The Class 10 exams have started from April 26 and will conclude on May 24. Similarly, the Class 12 board examinations will continue till June 15.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the board has issued special guidelines for the students. Students will have to follow the Covid protocol inside the exam centres.