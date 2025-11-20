No timelines for President's, governors' assent to Bills, no ‘deemed assent’: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that courts cannot prescribe timelines for the President or governors to decide on Bills presented to them under Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution. It also firmly rejected the idea of courts declaring 'deemed assent' if such timelines were breached, calling it a violation of the separation of powers.

Answering a reference made by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 143, a five-judge Constitution Bench held that introducing judicially enforced deadlines or presuming assent would amount to the judiciary encroaching upon executive functions, LiveLaw reported.

“We have no hesitation in concluding that deemed consent of the Governor or President at the expiry of a judicially set timeline is virtually a takeover of the executive functions by the judiciary, which is impermissible under our written Constitution,” the Bench observed.

At the same time, the Court underlined that it may step in where there is a prolonged or unexplained delay that defeats the legislative process. In such rare cases, it may direct a governor to take a decision within a reasonable time, without commenting on the merits of the Bill.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar, heard the matter over 10 days before reserving its opinion on 11 September. The reference, made in May, sought clarity on issues arising after a two-judge ruling in the Tamil Nadu governor case, which had attempted to set outer limits for action on Bills.