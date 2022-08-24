No trees to be cut in Aarey colony: SC directs Mumbai Metro

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to strictly abide by its undertaking that no trees would be cut in Mumbai's Aarey colony and warned that any violation will result in strict action.





A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said he would hear the matter on August 30 after counsel for the Maharashtra government sought time to collate documents.



"The counsel for MMRCL submits that her clients have already filed an affidavit that no trees have been or would be cut in any manner. The said undertaking by the MMRCL director has already been taken on record and MMRCL shall be strictly bound by the same," the bench also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia said.