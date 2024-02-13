No unconditional handover of Krishna projects, says Telangana Assembly resolution

The Telangana Assembly on Monday, 12 February passed a resolution that the state will not hand over control of common projects on Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) unless the conditions put forth by the state are fulfilled.

The resolution was passed unanimously after Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made a PowerPoint presentation on Krishna projects, followed by a marathon debate which saw ruling Congress and main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing each other of hurting the state's interests.

The house also resolved to request the Centre to withdraw the CRPF and hand over control of the project to Telangana government, reads the resolution.

The resolution has laid down conditions for handing over the projects.

It made it clear that water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be on the basis of catchment area, drought-prone area, basin population, and cultivable area.

In-basin needs shall be met first on priority as per the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal I (KWDT-I). Srisailam project was sanctioned as a hydro-electric project by Planning Commission in 1962 for supplying 264 TMC to Nagarjunasagar project.

Accordingly, the MDDL (minimum drawdown level) of Srisailam shall be plus 830 ft as per KWDT-I Award. Outside basin diversions from Srisailam reservoir shall be limited to 34 TMC (15 TMC for Chennai water supply and 19 TMC for SRBC) which were approved by CWC, reads the resolution.

The use towards drinking water shall be reckoned as 20 per cent of drawal towards consumptive use as stipulated by KWDT-I. States shall be permitted to carry over water to the next year as per KWDT-I and shall not be accounted as use in the next year account.

Unauthorised construction of projects/expansions/new components diverting Krishna water to outside basin shall not be permitted strictly unless approved by the Central Water Commission/Ministry of Water Resources.