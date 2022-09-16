No way to repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on 'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji

Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the ancient Astra. His character wields the 'Vanarastra' in the film.



The 39-year-old filmmaker recalled the star, who fronted the 2011 superhero film "Ra.One" which was packed with visual effects (VFX), not only understood his struggle of making a tentpole spectacle movie but also backed his vision.



"I believe that as he has made a lot of visual effects films, he knows the struggle in making that kind of a film. He appreciated the journey I was on and knew how difficult it would be. He felt that if he can give a little support to the vision, he should do it," he said.



Naming Khan's character Mohan Bhargava is a hat tip to his part in the 2004 acclaimed film "Swades", on which Mukerji had served as an assistant director.



Mukerji said he purposely chose to throw in a surprise for the ardent fans of the movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.



"In 'Swades', he plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on 'Swades' as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here," he added.