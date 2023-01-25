Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners, Jnanpith awardees to attend 'MBIFL 2023'

Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, Booker Prize winners, Jnanpith awardees and scores of eminent authors from around the world will enrich the fourth edition of Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023), one of India’s biggest literary festivals, which will get underway here on February 2.

Setting the stage for literary icons, along with stalwarts of arts, media and films, to share their perspectives on key contemporary topics, the four-day event, also known as 'Ka' in Malayalam, will feature more than 400 speakers from the global literary world who include Man Booker International Prize winners Shehan Karunatilaka and Jokha AlHarthi.

'MBIFL 2023', to be held at Kanakakunnu Palace, coincides with the centenary year of Mathrubhumi, one of India's leading dailies.