Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'

Sharpless, who previously won a Nobel Prize in 2001 and is now the fifth person to receive the award twice, first proposed the idea for connecting molecules using chemical buckles around the turn of the millennium, said Aqvist.



The problem was to find good chemical buckles, he said. They have to react with each other easily and specifically.



Meldal, based at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sharpless, who is affiliated with Scripps Research, California, independently found the first such candidates that would easily snap together with each other but not with other molecules, leading to applications in the manufacture of medicines and polymers.