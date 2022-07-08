Nobody can grab Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol: Thackeray

"The decision will be very significant as it will decide on upholding the Constitution... We have full faith in the judiciary," he declared.



Referring to nearly 100 former municipal corporators from Navi Mumbai and Thane who have quit to join the Shinde group, Thackeray said they may probably be worried they would be denied tickets for the next civic elections and hence taken the decision.



"The corporators may have gone, but the municipal corporations are still there. As long as the people are with the Shiv Sena, there is no danger," said the party chief, addressing the media at his residence.