Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt's duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: SC

It is our culture to ensure nobody goes to sleep empty stomach, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday and asked the central government to see to it that foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) reaches the last man.



A bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli directed the Centre to submit a fresh chart with the number of migrant and unorganised sector workers registered on eShram portal.



"It is the duty of the central government to ensure foodgrains under NFSA are reaching the last man. We are not saying that Centre is not doing anything, the Union of India has ensured foodgrains to people during Covid. At the same time, we have to see it continues. It is our culture (to ensure) that nobody goes to sleep empty stomach," the bench said.