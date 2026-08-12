Noida airport waterlogging sparks political storm as Akhilesh takes aim at BJP

A spell of torrential rain has stirred a political storm around the newly built Noida International Airport, after videos showing water accumulation near the terminal prompted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take a swipe at the BJP government.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed water pooled along the stretch connecting the terminal with the parking area at the Jewar-based greenfield airport, with airport personnel seen working to clear the accumulation.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, shared one such video on X on Wednesday morning and took a sharp jibe at the state government.

“Will boats now operate at the airport? Wherever there is a BJP government, there is mega-corruption!” he posted.

Airport authorities, however, sought to douse the controversy, saying the water accumulation was temporary, caused by an intense spell of rain on Tuesday, and did not disrupt either flight operations or passenger movement.