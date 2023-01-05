Noida: Food delivery exec killed in suspected hit-and-run case, cops clueless about culprit

In a statement, the Noida Police said they were informed about the incident by Delhi Police control room after which the local Phase 1 police team rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.



The body was sent for post mortem and legal proceedings initiated after the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence), the police said.



"The complainant got the information about the crash from an Ola cab driver. More facts will come to light when details of the cab driver and what he was doing at the spot around the time of the incident are gathered. Efforts are on to contact the cab driver," the police said.



"It has been informed through media that the victim was dragged for some distance but evidence and CCTV footage scanned so far does not establish this fact," the police added.



Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.