Noida police asks banquet halls to limit volume of music

Marriage lawns and banquet halls in Noida have been asked to keep the volume of music during weddings within permissible limits, police officials said on Sunday.

They have also been asked to step up the security on their premises and make sure that CCTV cameras are functional, the officials said.

According to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), around 17,000 weddings are expected across Noida and Greater Noida this season.

The development comes after a 55-year-old man was shot dead by his relative during a wedding at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area near here on November 27.