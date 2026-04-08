Another life lost: Second drowning in Noida this year as student dies in waterlogged pit; 3 rescued

A 23-year-old student drowned in a waterlogged pit in Sector 94 of Noida on Wednesday evening, while three of his friends were rescued, police said.

According to officials, the four students, enrolled at a private university in Noida, had gathered in the area to mark the end of their examinations when the incident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saad Miya Khan said the Sector 126 police station received information about a group of students suspected to have drowned.

“Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), fire department and local police rushed to the spot. While three of the students were rescued, one drowned,” Khan said.