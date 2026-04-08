Another life lost: Second drowning in Noida this year as student dies in waterlogged pit; 3 rescued
Police probe circumstances; second such incident in city this year
A 23-year-old student drowned in a waterlogged pit in Sector 94 of Noida on Wednesday evening, while three of his friends were rescued, police said.
According to officials, the four students, enrolled at a private university in Noida, had gathered in the area to mark the end of their examinations when the incident occurred.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saad Miya Khan said the Sector 126 police station received information about a group of students suspected to have drowned.
“Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), fire department and local police rushed to the spot. While three of the students were rescued, one drowned,” Khan said.
Rescue operation and probe
Officials said multiple agencies were involved in the rescue operation, including the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force).
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the family has been informed, police said.
“We are trying to ascertain what exactly happened and what led to the drowning,” Khan said.
Police said they are examining the nature and depth of the waterlogged pit and the circumstances that led to the incident.
This is the second such incident reported in Noida this year.
In January, a 27-year-old tech professional drowned in a waterlogged pit in Sector 150 while returning home, prompting concerns over safety at such sites.
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