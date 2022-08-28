Noida twin tower demolition today, all eyes on it

A seven-member team of Jet Demolitions along with Edifice Engineering will bring down the twin towers with a controlled blast at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday (August 28). This will be the tallest towers to be demolished in the country.



"We are just doing preparations for the final day. We are just making checks for the final day so that there are no disturbances. It is one of the most difficult tasks, building is strong and built in a seismic zone", said Joe Brinkmann while talking to the media.



He said, "But we have designed the plan and implemented it to meet the challenges. The progression of the blast -- the buildings will be pulled away from North from aster-2 towards the south and then collapse".



He said that the Edifice Engineering will be handling the debris, which will be cleaned up within three months.



According to the evacuation plan, over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 a.m. They will be allowed to return only after safety clearance from the officials is obtained.



Edifice Engineering has loaded some 7,000 drilled holes with explosives.