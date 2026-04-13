Noida workers protest: Akhilesh blames BJP's capitalist policies while Yogi raises 'Naxal' alarm
Akhilesh Yadav blames ‘pro-capitalist policies’, Congress seeks dialogue; UP govt flags conspiracy, steps up enforcement
Political reactions intensified on Monday after protests by factory workers in Noida over wage revision turned violent, prompting heavy police deployment, traffic disruption and a broader debate over labour conditions and law and order.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government’s “one-sided policies” for the unrest, alleging that the regime favours capitalists while neglecting salaried employees and labourers.
Reacting in a post on X, Yadav said the agitation had escalated due to policies that “nurture capitalists but exploit workers”.
“In times of rising inflation, it is extremely difficult for a family to survive on low wages. Only someone running a household can understand this,” he said, adding that salaried workers “do not want the BJP”.
Violence, arson and traffic chaos
The protests, which began as a demonstration over long-pending wage revision demands, turned violent in several industrial areas, including Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84.
Officials said workers from multiple industrial units gathered in large numbers before clashes broke out.
The unrest involves:
Stone pelting and vandalism at multiple locations
Vehicles set on fire and public property damaged
Major traffic disruption on roads linking Noida and Delhi
Long queues of vehicles at border points during peak hours
Delhi Police placed border areas on high alert, deploying teams across key entry points and advising commuters to use the DND route after the Noida Link Road via Chilla border was blocked.
Police action, deployment intensified
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said authorities were identifying “provocative elements” and “external elements” allegedly involved in instigating violence.
“Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established,” he said.
Senior officials, including Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, monitored the situation from the police headquarters control room in Lucknow.
Security measures include:
Deployment of eight companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and RAF (Rapid Action Force)
Additional forces requisitioned from neighbouring districts
Quick Response Teams (QRTs) stationed at sensitive locations, including the Motherson Group facility
Intensified night patrols and sector-wise monitoring of industrial zones
Officials said the situation is under control and under continuous surveillance, while urging the public not to pay heed to rumours.
Protest triggers: wage demands and inflation pressure
According to officials, the protest was driven by long-standing demands for salary revision, with workers alleging that wages have not kept pace with rising costs of living.
The demonstration began peacefully but escalated after some participants allegedly resorted to violence.
Workers’ concerns, as reflected in the protests, include:
Demand for higher wages amid inflation
Allegations of exploitation in industrial units
Calls for better working conditions and labour protections
Opposition leaders said the unrest reflects deeper economic stress among salaried workers.
Congress seeks dialogue, criticises response
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai criticised the handling of the situation, calling visuals from protest sites “disturbing”.
“When inflation is breaking people’s backs and workers are being exploited in the name of wages, the youth will be forced to come out on the streets,” he said.
“Advertisements cannot fill empty stomachs. Tear gas shells cannot answer hunger. Stop ignoring the legitimate demands of workers and find a solution instead of resorting to repression,” Rai added, addressing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Govt flags ‘conspiracy’, assures vigilance
Amid the unrest, Adityanath flagged concerns over a possible “larger conspiracy” behind the protests.
In a statement issued earlier, he said that while labour welfare remains a priority, there are indications that “certain forces” may be attempting to exploit worker grievances to disturb law and order.
He directed authorities to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements”, adding that attempts to revive extremist activities could be part of a broader design.
Administrative measures and labour reforms
The state government said it had already initiated steps to address workers’ concerns and improve labour conditions in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
According to officials:
Double overtime wages have been made mandatory
Timely payment of salaries has been enforced
Weekly offs and bonuses are to be provided as per rules
Industrial units have been directed to comply with labour norms
District Magistrate Medha Roopam held meetings with factory owners and stakeholders to implement these measures.
Authorities said Gautam Buddh Nagar is being positioned as a model district for labour reforms in the state.
Situation under watch
Police and administrative officials said efforts are underway to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.
Heavy deployment continues across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, with senior officers present on the ground.
The Noida unrest comes amid broader concerns over wage pressures, rising inflation and labour conditions in industrial clusters.
While the government maintains that reforms are being implemented to safeguard workers’ rights, opposition parties have linked the protests to economic distress and policy choices.
Authorities said security will remain heightened to prevent any spillover of unrest into adjoining areas, including Delhi, as investigations continue into the violence and those allegedly involved.
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