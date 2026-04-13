Noida workers protest: Akhilesh blames BJP's capitalist policies while Yogi raises 'Naxal' alarm

Political reactions intensified on Monday after protests by factory workers in Noida over wage revision turned violent, prompting heavy police deployment, traffic disruption and a broader debate over labour conditions and law and order.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government’s “one-sided policies” for the unrest, alleging that the regime favours capitalists while neglecting salaried employees and labourers.

Reacting in a post on X, Yadav said the agitation had escalated due to policies that “nurture capitalists but exploit workers”.

“In times of rising inflation, it is extremely difficult for a family to survive on low wages. Only someone running a household can understand this,” he said, adding that salaried workers “do not want the BJP”.

Violence, arson and traffic chaos

The protests, which began as a demonstration over long-pending wage revision demands, turned violent in several industrial areas, including Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84.

Officials said workers from multiple industrial units gathered in large numbers before clashes broke out.

The unrest involves:

Stone pelting and vandalism at multiple locations

Vehicles set on fire and public property damaged

Major traffic disruption on roads linking Noida and Delhi

Long queues of vehicles at border points during peak hours

Delhi Police placed border areas on high alert, deploying teams across key entry points and advising commuters to use the DND route after the Noida Link Road via Chilla border was blocked.

Police action, deployment intensified

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said authorities were identifying “provocative elements” and “external elements” allegedly involved in instigating violence.

“Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established,” he said.

Senior officials, including Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, monitored the situation from the police headquarters control room in Lucknow.