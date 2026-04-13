Noida workers’ protest turns violent as authorities roll out new wage rules

A workers’ protest in Noida turned violent on Monday, with demonstrators clashing with authorities, torching vehicles and damaging property in the industrial hub of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The unrest, centred in Phase 2, escalated after several days of sit-in demonstrations demanding higher wages. Thousands of workers reportedly took to the streets across multiple industrial areas, intensifying pressure on employers and the local administration.

Tensions peaked in Sector 1, Block 84, where some protesters allegedly set vehicles on fire. At least two vehicles were completely destroyed, while others sustained damage amid reports of stone-pelting. Similar disturbances were reported in Sector 62, where large gatherings caused significant traffic disruption.

Police were deployed in large numbers to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. Officials said several company premises and vehicles had been vandalised during the clashes, though efforts were under way to restore order.

The violence came despite recent attempts by authorities to address workers’ grievances. On Sunday, officials held meetings with representatives from industries and labour groups, promising action on key demands.