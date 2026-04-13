Noida workers’ protest turns violent as authorities roll out new wage rules
Vehicles set ablaze and clashes reported as administration announces measures on pay, overtime and labour rights
A workers’ protest in Noida turned violent on Monday, with demonstrators clashing with authorities, torching vehicles and damaging property in the industrial hub of Gautam Buddha Nagar.
The unrest, centred in Phase 2, escalated after several days of sit-in demonstrations demanding higher wages. Thousands of workers reportedly took to the streets across multiple industrial areas, intensifying pressure on employers and the local administration.
Tensions peaked in Sector 1, Block 84, where some protesters allegedly set vehicles on fire. At least two vehicles were completely destroyed, while others sustained damage amid reports of stone-pelting. Similar disturbances were reported in Sector 62, where large gatherings caused significant traffic disruption.
Police were deployed in large numbers to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. Officials said several company premises and vehicles had been vandalised during the clashes, though efforts were under way to restore order.
The violence came despite recent attempts by authorities to address workers’ grievances. On Sunday, officials held meetings with representatives from industries and labour groups, promising action on key demands.
District magistrate Medha Roopam announced a series of measures aimed at improving labour conditions. She said workers would be entitled to double wages for overtime, along with a guaranteed weekly day of rest. Those required to work on their designated day off would receive double pay.
The administration has also directed that bonuses be paid in line with existing regulations and credited directly to workers’ bank accounts within prescribed timelines.
As part of broader reforms, new rules have been introduced across Gautam Buddha Nagar mandating that all employers pay wages by the 10th of each month. Overtime compensation at double rates has been made compulsory, while any unauthorised deductions will invite strict action. Companies have also been instructed to provide salary slips to employees.
To address ongoing concerns, a dedicated control room has been set up to handle complaints and grievances from workers.
Officials have appealed for calm, urging workers to avoid rumours and cooperate with authorities as efforts continue to stabilise the situation.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines