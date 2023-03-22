Noisy scenes in Punjab Assembly after Speaker disallows Cong’s adjournment motion

Noisy scenes were seen in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion of the Congress on the law and order issue in the state.

As Question Hour began in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Speaker about the adjournment motion on the law and order issue moved by his party.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan told Bajwa that it has been disallowed.