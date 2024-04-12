Nomination process for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls begins

The nomination process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on 7 May began on Friday, 12 April.

The process started after a notification was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President. According to the information, 19 April is the last date for the filing of papers.

Separately, another notification was issued for the "adjourned" poll in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh, the EC said.

The election in the Betul Lok Sabha seat was "adjourned" following the death of the BSP's candidate.