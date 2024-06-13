Non-bailable arrest warrant against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case.

A special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had moved the first fast track court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had sought time to join the probe.

The BJP veteran, who is also a member of the party's parliamentary board, is presently in Delhi, and he is likely to join the probe after he returns, sources close to him have said.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on 2 February this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.