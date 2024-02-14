Non-bailable warrant issued against key accused in Haldwani violence
The warrant will allow police to search the accused's house and take other steps necessary to arrest him, officials said
A non-bailable warrant was issued on Wednesday against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik, who had reportedly built the now razed madrasa and mazar (shrine) in Banbhoolpura and opposed their demolition vehemently.
The warrant will allow police to search his house and taking other steps necessary to nab him, officials said. Police can also now file a petition in the court seeking attachment of his property, they said
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard a PIL filed by Malik's wife Safia seeking a stay on the demolition.
Security in the Banbhoolpura area of town, which has been under curfew since 8 February, was tightened ahead of the high court hearing. Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid argued on behalf of the Banbhoolpura resident in the high court, saying his client should have been granted 15 days to file a reply in court before the demolition was carried out.
The demolition of two supposedly "illegal structures" sparked violent clashes in Banbhoolpura on 8 February, claiming six lives and leaving more than 100 people injured, including police personnel and journalists.
Khurshid argued that though the demolition had been carried out and as such no relief could be granted to the petitioner, it was not done following due legal procedure. He claimed the demolition was done four days after a notice was served to the petitioner, though as per law, 15 days should have been granted to file a reply. The high court has sought a reply from the state government and will hold the next hearing on the petition in the second week of May.
Meanwhile, Kumaon commissioner Dipak Rawat has begun a magisterial probe into the 8 February violence. He was assigned the job on 10 February, and asked to submit his report to the government in 15 days.
The commissioner has informed the general public that if any person wants to record any facts, evidence/statements related to the incident, they may visit the camp office of the commissioner, Kumaon Division, Nainital within a week during working hours and record their statements along with evidence.
