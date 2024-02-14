Non-bailable warrant issued against key accused in Haldwani violence

A non-bailable warrant was issued on Wednesday against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik, who had reportedly built the now razed madrasa and mazar (shrine) in Banbhoolpura and opposed their demolition vehemently.

The warrant will allow police to search his house and taking other steps necessary to nab him, officials said. Police can also now file a petition in the court seeking attachment of his property, they said

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard a PIL filed by Malik's wife Safia seeking a stay on the demolition.

Security in the Banbhoolpura area of town, which has been under curfew since 8 February, was tightened ahead of the high court hearing. Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid argued on behalf of the Banbhoolpura resident in the high court, saying his client should have been granted 15 days to file a reply in court before the demolition was carried out.

The demolition of two supposedly "illegal structures" sparked violent clashes in Banbhoolpura on 8 February, claiming six lives and leaving more than 100 people injured, including police personnel and journalists.