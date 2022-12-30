Non-essential construction work banned in Delhi-NCR amid spike in air pollution

It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.



GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.



It classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).



If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance. These include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in the region.



Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works are allowed.



The next stage -- "Severe Plus" category or Stage IV -- includes steps like a ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, allowing 50 per cent of staff to work from home in public, municipal and private offices,closure of educational institutions and the plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis, etc.